The two guilty of the death of Martina Rossi in semi-liberty without paying legal fees

“The two young men convicted of the attempted rape of Martina Rossi – Alessandro Albertoni and Luca Vanneschi, originally from Castiglion Fibocchi – are serving a three-year sentence in semi-liberty: they work during the day and go back to sleep in prison at night”. indicted for false statements to the prosecutors – they got away with a couple of weeks ago with six months of voluntary work, a formal apology to the parents of Martina (a Genoese student who died in August 2011 falling from the balcony of a hotel room in Mallorca , where he was on holiday, according to the judges while trying to escape sexual violence) and 1,500 euros in compensation”.

According to the Fatto Quotidiano, “Albertoni and Vanneschi, on the other hand, not only never paid the court costs, but they didn’t even respond to reminder letters from civil party lawyer Stefano Savi. The parents of the victim, Bruno Rossi and his wife Franca Murialdo, tell the Fatto Quotidiano of their despondency: “In the end, in this judicial system, the only penalty seems to be paid by the victims”, says the girl’s father, trade unionist and ex port of Genoa. “The two people convicted of raping my daughter enter prison only to go to sleep. Soon they will probably get new benefits. All this without a word of repentance ever coming from them. In an event in which the ACC uses it more seriously, the death of a twenty-year-old girl has been time-barred”.

