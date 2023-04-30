It was a 70-year-old man who noticed that little hand protruding from a sweatshirt thrown into the dumpster: an autopsy was ordered on the baby’s body

New details about baby girl found lifeless in a Caritas dumpster in the Città Studi area in Milan. An elderly local resident made the dramatic discovery.

The gentleman noticed the little hand sticking out of the dumpster and approached to understand if it was an old doll or something terrible. It didn’t take long to confirm the second hypothesis. A lifeless baby, wrapped up in a sweatshirt.

In a short time, health workers and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene. The latter have started the investigation and in these hours they are trying to trace the author or author of the gesture. There is the utmost confidentiality on the matter.

Fundamental will be the video surveillance cameras of the area, who may have filmed the person with the baby in her arms, before abandoning her in the Caritas dumpster.

Me too’autopsy examination which will be carried out on the little body, will be necessary to help the investigators understand if the little girl was still alive or already dead at the moment of abandonment and to establish thetime of death.

I saw a little hand sticking out of the dumpster.

These are the words that the passerby said to the investigators. The 70-year-old asked another elderly gentleman in the area for help. Before alarming the emergency services, the two tried to figure out if it was an old doll thrown away. Unfortunately they realized that this was not the case at all. That little hand belonged to a human being.

The coroners, from the first tests, have established that they do not appear signs of violence on the baby’s body.

Only investigations will shed light on what really happened. The police have opened an investigation file, for the moment against unknown. Thanks to the cameras they will be able to give a face to the person who left the newborn in that dumpster and thanks to the autopsy they will be able to establish the cause of death.