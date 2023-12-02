RIA Novosti: dealers can import Tesla Cybertruck into the Russian Federation through parallel imports

Russian car dealers can import the Tesla Cybertruck into the country as a parallel import. This is reported by RIA News citing interlocutors in the automotive industry.

Director of Avilon Electro Sergei Melyukh noted that the car will be imported into the country as soon as such an opportunity arises and said that the price for this brand will start at 20 million rubles.

In turn, representatives of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association confirmed that cars can be imported through parallel imports, but noted that this will only happen if Russian buyers have an interest in the model.

Previously, Tesla revealed detailed characteristics of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck. It became known that the electric pickup truck received a maximum ground clearance of about 400 millimeters, the vehicle is equipped with 35-inch all-terrain tires. The car also has adaptive air suspension.

The model has a body made of “stainless steel super alloy”.