Parking | “Disappointment” – Helsinki’s parking hikes are driving carpooling companies into a tight spot

The price of resident parking rose in Helsinki. It also has consequences for carpools that are being rented by few people.

“Frustration”“complicates the operation”.

To these words Tomas Basili summarizes Helsinki’s parking price policy.

He is responsible for the Helsinki operations of Greenmobility, which offers shared cars, and refers to taxis getting tighter on Friday.

The price of resident parking doubles or even triples in certain areas, but the increases also apply to shared cars.

In short, they are short-term rental cars that can be put into use on your own using mobile phone applications. Cars have their own Z permit, which allows you to park fairly freely in Helsinki.

“Shared cars are a small-margin business, and this immediately affects our business,” says Basili.

Z license used to cost 15–30 euros per car per month, and now parking increased to 45–60 euros per month. The lowest tax on the price accordion is charged from low-emission carsi.e. practically from plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars.

It came as something of a surprise to the companies that they were connected to residence permits and, as a result, to increases.

“It makes you think about how you can develop activities in Helsinki when the cost structure for parking triples,” says Basili.

Greenmobility operates on the cheaper side of the price spectrum, as its 150 cars are emission-free in the eyes of the authorities, i.e. small Renault-branded fully electric cars.

Another operator, Omago, has 150-300 cars depending on the season and includes self-charging hybrids, whose emissions push them over the limit set by the city for a full taxi.

“It’s easy to sympathize with the concern. I calculated that this year we will be paid around 200,000 euros for parking in Helsinki”, says Omago’s CEO Erik Tahkola.

Shared use in a streetside park in Arabianranta last October.

Greenmobility and Omago are example companies in this story. There are also other competing services.

Among the examples, Greenmobility is a bit like an electric scooter: the cars have a one-minute taxi and you can leave them in a different place than where you left them.

In Omago, the minimum charge is 15 minutes, and the car must be returned to the same area where it was picked up. The company sells monthly packages with which those who drive a lot can reduce expenses.

The online services of both tell where the search and return areas for cars are located in the capital region. Simply put, they focus on Helsinki’s inner city and selected suburbs.

Omago says that it has made price increases, Greenmobility “at least has not yet made a decision” about the changes. Possible withdrawals are not only affected by parking costs.

“We have been downsized until winter. The availability of parking spaces is decreasing, and many people prefer to be by the fireplace,” says Tahkola.

Why should the city grant different exemptions to business that is, in addition, related to passenger cars?

According to the companies, shared cars will help Helsinki with its emission goals and comfort if the ownership of private cars decreases.

The city is trying reduce its emissions by 69 percent by 2030 so that the comparison point is the emissions of 2005. The goal cannot be reached at the current rate.

In this regard, the Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (green) visioned in October for HS car environmental zone to Helsinki.

“In the speeches of the decision-makers, the city is made more comfortable, but these cars are not in the same narrative,” says Tahkola.

Greenmobility car users can also charge the car themselves. There is, for example, such a charging card in the car.

Helsinki from the urban environment industry, it is justified why different exemptions have not been given to those offering shared cars.

“There is a strong demand in all places. Street parking takes up street space capacity, and parking prices have not been increased for a long time,” sums up the traffic engineer Juha Hietanen.

In addition, the city has to think about how to keep the milieu comfortable and guarantee the functionality of winter maintenance at the same time.

The Z permit was originally introduced in the year 2014, and at that time its price was linked to the price of resident parking. A year ago, the city government increased the prices for resident parking, and the status of the Z permit was not changed.

“We are not aware that changing the price of the Z permit has been discussed or is being considered. Things are not permanently locked. New decisions are possible, even if there has been no discussion,” says Hietanen.

He himself describes sharing services as a good thing because they reduce the need for owned cars and make the use of existing cars more efficient.

“Then you have to take into account the fact that the permit offers very extensive parking rights throughout the city.”

Greenmobility also has parking spaces in certain parking garages. Here are a couple of cars in the hall below Elielinaukio in Helsinki.

Shared cars historically have not been money bag. For example, run by the banking group OP Drivenow car service crashed a few years ago.

Greenmobility’s Basili believes that the bank was on the move too early. Shared mobility services, such as electric scooters, started to become more common right after Drivenow was launched.

Scooters are treated differently, but so are shared cars. Omago Screens new users more precisely than before, because according to the company, outcasts and drug users have reserved cars and destroyed interiors.

In addition, despite the Z permit, many people park incorrectly, and those who leave their cars in fine spots are tracked down as payers every week.

“Nowhere in the world has there been such a high level of profitability in this field,” says Tahkola.

The downturn in the general economic situation creates a silver lining for the industry: Omago says that the number of users increased dramatically in October. According to the company’s own interpretation, the reason may be that many people give up their own cars due to inflation and high interest rates.