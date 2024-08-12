Second place for Bulega

There was certainly no boredom in front of the last act of the Superbike weekend engaged in Portimao in Portugal. He won again Toprak Razgatliogluwho is incredibly extending his streak of consecutive victories – he has reached 13 – but the factory Ducatis have given the BMW rider a hard time. Nicolò Bulega came close to victory in the photo finish, previously Alvaro Bautista also put the wheels in front of his rival in Turn 3, falling a few hundred meters later in Turn 5 while engaged in a braking duel in the final meter.

The two-time world champion declared himself satisfied: “Despite the crash I can say I am satisfied with what we did this weekend. It was not an easy race, also considering the strong wind. Also, the start, unfortunately, was not very effective. However, I managed to recover positions and get past Toprak, something that seems to be almost impossible this year. We have found a good feeling again and this is the most important news”.

For Bulega, the weekend in the Algarve was marked by a rather precarious physical and health condition, which is why a race like the one completed yesterday just a few thousandths away from victory is a great satisfaction: “It was a very difficult weekend for me. And that’s why I want to thank the Medical Center that has followed me constantly and my team that has put me in the conditions to be very competitive. I’m also proud of what I did: the victory was very close. We’ll try again in France“.