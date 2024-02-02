By

From February 2 to 18, Qatar welcomes the great specialists in water sports, with Paris on the horizon. In artistic swimming, Spain will try to get closer to the seven Fukuoka medalsalthough the real objective is to qualify the team and the duo for the Games. Hugo González, Ana Carvajal and Ángela Martínez are the headliners in swimming, jumping and open water. The water polo teams will go for everything. And, precisely because of the Olympic proximity, a good number of international stars will be missing, although others like Sjostrom, Meilutyte, Hafnaoui or McEvoy will not miss it.