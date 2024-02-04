Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin gives a speech in Russia with threats against the West. He wants to mobilize the majority of the Russian population.

Tula – How far will this man really go? Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin caused a stir with another martial speech in which he predicted a mobilization of large parts of the Russian population in the context of the Ukraine war.

“99 percent of the population” is defending Russia in the fight against its “enemies,” Putin declared loudly Picture at the “Everything for Victory” event in the city of Tula, around 150 kilometers south of Moscow. Putin said there was a “nationwide movement.”

The Russian leader “conjured up a comprehensive social and economic mobilization of Russia that was reminiscent of the total mobilization of the Soviet Union during World War II,” the experts wrote Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in one Analysis of Putin's speech.

Russia's ruler: Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Vladimir Putin: Russian ruler speaks at “Everything for Victory” event

The title of the event, “All for Victory,” is “a Soviet-era slogan that Soviet authorities used, first during the Russian Civil War and then extensively during World War II, to promote the widespread mobilization of Soviet industry and society.” , said the analysts at the US think tank. Is he only concerned with Ukraine, for which Germany is currently putting together a large arms package? Or more, while the Norwegian commander, for example, is warning of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia?

With reference to “the total mobilization of the Soviet Union during World War II,” Putin wanted to “try to gauge domestic reactions and prepare the Russian public for a broader economic or military mobilization,” the wrote ISW further. In his speech, the Kremlin ruler had apparently alluded directly to the Western defense alliance NATO, which is currently preparing the major maneuver “Steadfast Defender 2024” under high pressure.

Putin is preparing the Russian public for a broader economic or military mobilization.

“If we take our newest weapons, they are clearly superior to anything else. This is an obvious fact. I am referring to missile technology, tank equipment and everything used on the battlefield,” Putin said loudly Picture with a view to the NATO weapons that Ukraine is using against the Russian invasion, which violates international law.

Vladimir Putin: Moscow autocrat brags about Russian arms industry

He also boasted that Russia has over 6,000 defense companies with 3.5 million employees. 10,000 companies would also work as suppliers to the Russian defense industry. In 2023 alone, more than 500,000 new jobs were added at Russian weapons manufacturers.

But apparently not everything in the arms industry is going according to his expectations. The American news magazine reported at the beginning of February Newsweek For example, Putin had at least twelve Russian rocket scientists imprisoned. (pm)