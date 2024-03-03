Sunday, March 3, 2024
Dead | Yle's longtime TV announcer Maria Jungner has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2024
in World Europe
Maria Jungner was 50 years old when she died.

Mightily longtime TV announcer Maria Jungner50, has died, Yle tells. According to Yle, Jungner's family has confirmed the matter.

“Our beloved Maria Jungner passed away suddenly this weekend. We are deeply shocked and ask to respect the grief of the relatives,” a member of Jugner's family tells Yle.

Former spouse of Maria Jungner Mikael Jungner comment on the matter freshly on Facebook:

“This cannot be understood. As recently as last week, we exchanged messages on a daily basis and now dear Maria is no longer here.”

Maria Jungner was Yle's TV announcer for more than 20 years.

The news is updated.

