The story of Manuel and her father Giuseppe she arrived at You've Got Mail, the very popular television program hosted by Maria De Filippi. A parent who looked for his son, with whom he hasn't spoken for 2 long years. And a son who decided to end all relationships, after the man left his mother and decided to sell the house.

The audience couldn't help but notice that Manuel he was wearing a glove on the right hand and curiosity arose. But before answering, let's see what happened between father and son.

It all dates back to 2019, when father Giuseppe started one extramarital relationship with another woman and eventually leaves his wife. Not long after, the man suffers two serious deaths in the family and during his funeral he does not allow his ex-wife to be present, because at her side is new partner. After several days, Giuseppe confesses everything to his children and Manuel accepts the news with difficulty. Despite everything, he continues to talk to his parent. Same thing happens with the other son. The end of the line comes when the father, due to some economic problems, decides to sell their house. The house where Manuel grew up. Thus, the boy decides to cut off all relations with Giuseppe.

After two years, the man tries to re-establish relationships thanks to C'è Posta per Te. Having opened the envelope, Manuel gets up and leaves the study, not allowing his father to speak. Then, he thinks again, comes back and listens to it. He listens to his excuses, but she can't forgive him. After a discussion with Maria De Filippi, closes the envelope.

Their story has caused a lot of discussion on the web and users have noticed a detail that has intrigued them a lot. Why did Manuel wear a glove on his right hand? There are many theories that have made their way on the web, but in truth the reason was not revealed. For the public, these are the two most plausible hypotheses: the boy wanted to cover up a eye-catching tattoo or that glove was none other than there bandage for a burn.