Dead | Matthew Perry's cause of death was revealed

American actor by Matthew Perry the death was an injury caused by the acute effects of ketamine, says BBC. According to the BBC, drowning was also a factor in Perry's death.

Ketamine is a drug with hypnotic and hallucinogenic effects. Its use in medicine is very limited, and it is mainly used as a fast-acting anesthetic. Ketamine is also used as a treatment for depression.

Perry became famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit movie Friendsin the series, which premiered in 1994–2004.

Perry died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28. He was found dead in the hot tub. Perry was buried in early November at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, located in the Hollywood Hills near Hollywood.

According to media reports, in addition to his family members, Perry's funeral was attended by at least the other main actors of the Frendit series, i.e. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

“We are extremely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than co-workers. We were family,” the Friends cast said in a joint statement released after Perry's death.

Perry spoke openly about his decades-long struggle with drug addiction in public and in his autobiography published last year.