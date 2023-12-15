The evening match between Genoa and Juventus ends in a draw 1-1an advance that opened the 16th day of the Serie A football championship. The match broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 28th minute for Allegri's team, decreed for the knockdown of Chiesa by the rossoblù goalkeeper Martinez. Chiesa himself makes the conversion, displacing the Genoa goalkeeper with a diagonal shot. Genoa equalized at the start of the second half with Gudmunssoncapable of scoring with a left-footed volley after a series of rebounds in the Juventus area.

The result no longer changes, the two teams divide the stakes and Juve fails to temporarily overtake Inter at the top of the table while awaiting the Nerazzurri's match, playing Sunday evening at the Olimpico against Lazio.