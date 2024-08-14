Developers Dambuster Studios have revealed that Dead Island 2 is getting some big changes with the release of Patch 6, scheduled for October 22. The update will introduce New Game+ and the all-new Neighborhood Watch horde mode.
The first one was loudly requested by the community, which will soon be satisfied. As usual, it will allow you to start a new game while keeping your progress. In addition, the maximum level will be increased and an additional skill slot will be added, along with new enemies, skins, weapons and an additional difficulty level calibrated upwards.
We patrol the streets of Hell-A with friends
Neighborhood Watch is instead a horde style co-op modewhere players take on the role of the Bobcats and will be tasked with defending their neighborhood and their fraternity house from waves of zombies. Players will have to undertake missions, place traps and gradually accumulate increasingly powerful equipment and abilities, in preparation for the fifth and final day of resistance, where the zombies will unleash their most ferocious assault yet.
The developers’ post also states that this mode will also offer some “crazy skins, a new setting, new weapons and new game mechanics“, with more details likely to come in the coming weeks.
