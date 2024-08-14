Developers Dambuster Studios have revealed that Dead Island 2 is getting some big changes with the release of Patch 6, scheduled for October 22. The update will introduce New Game+ and the all-new Neighborhood Watch horde mode.

The first one was loudly requested by the community, which will soon be satisfied. As usual, it will allow you to start a new game while keeping your progress. In addition, the maximum level will be increased and an additional skill slot will be added, along with new enemies, skins, weapons and an additional difficulty level calibrated upwards.