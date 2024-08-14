Ciudad Juarez.- Since August 2, when documents began to be received so that people who come of age this year can perform the National Military Service, until yesterday, 1,167 people had come to register, reported the Director of Government, Oscar Murillo.

The head of the department announced that only two of them registered at the Citizen Attention Coordinator of the Southeast, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, and the rest at the Local Recruitment Board located on Chihuahua Street, almost on the corner of Porfirio Díaz, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood.

The official said that they are working with young people who were born between January 1 and December 31, 2006 and before, with a maximum age of 39, who can register with the Municipal Recruitment Board.

He indicated that in order to improve the flow of those seeking to perform their Military Service, another place for receiving documents was opened in Citizen Attention of the Southeast.

This office is located on Porvenir Avenue and Amado Nervo, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, where documents are received from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

”The requirements are black and white photos without retouching, matte paper; proof of address, proof of the highest level of education and, for adults, a copy of the voter ID and birth certificate in original and copy,” said the director.

He said that documents can also be submitted to the Local Recruitment Board, located on Chihuahua Street, almost on the corner with Porfirio Díaz, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood.

He indicated that documents will be received from August 2 to October 11.

For information you can call 656-737-0847 or WhatsApp at 656-594-0389.