Tigers is at a critical moment of the season, because after the defeat against the America in Liga MXnow they must face the second leg vs Orlando City in Concachampions with low spirits and the need to win.
The goalless draw in the first leg left the feline team with the obligation to win at home to qualify; However, the team's performance remains unconvincing and this is a defining moment for the team. Robert Dante Siboldisince an elimination would leave his management very affected.
Prior to the commitment between Tigers and Orlando City, Fernando Gorriaran He was at a press conference and spoke about what this game means for the group, so he agreed that it will be a commitment with no margin for error.
“I feel like it's a game of life or death, it's kill or be killed”
– Gorriarán prior to Tigres vs Orlando
Later, the Uruguayan midfielder complemented the idea and assured that “there is no tomorrow” and that “it is the most important game and we will try to comply with it in the best way”, which is why he hinted that this game is key for Tigers this semester.
Besides, Gorriaran He assured that in San Nicolás de los Garza they know how to play direct elimination matches and stressed the experience that the team has to face these matches.
“I think the team's commitment is fundamental, it was seen in the last leagues, the team knew how to play those kinds of games (…) we know what we are playing for tomorrow”
– Fernando Gorriaran
The return match between Orlando City and the UANL Tigers It is this Tuesday, March 12 at the University Stadium. It will begin at 8:30 at night, in central Mexico time, and will define the third classified to the quarterfinals of Concacaf Champions Cup.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#margin #error #Gorriarán39s #statements #prior #game #Orlando #City
Leave a Reply