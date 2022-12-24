For what reason Dead Island 2 and set to Los Angeleswhich famously it’s not an island? The game developers explained it during an interview with Game Informer, talking about how the city is confined and… isolated after the zombie invasion.

Due for release on April 28, 2023, Dead Island 2 will take place in LA because “there are so many opportunity and potential in terms of the scenarios but also in terms of the characters, the personnel and the zombies themselves,” said design director Adam Duckett.

“There is this liveliness donated by the sunny spots, beaches, exotic mansions of Bel-Air and beyond. It’s a great place to put a combat experience like Dead Island 2.”

“Los Angeles has a rather eccentric culture and identity that is recognized around the world,” added creative director James Worrall. “Whether you’ve been there or not, we’ve all seen it through the Hollywood filter and I think this approach is a great way to have fun while punching zombies around.”

“There are two or three layers of interpretation: the fantasy version of LA that we all know from Hollywood, the remains of failed evacuation attempts and on top of it all the classic zombie invasion. However we were very careful to add color and vibrancy .”

“Art director Adam Olsson and his team have done a fantastic job of making this place… glamorous. In the game, we won’t be faced with some version of Fallujah or a war zone: it will still be an easily navigable space and to relate to.”