Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg they had two very different retreats. The four-time world champion just over a month ago competed in Abu Dhabi in the last race of his career at the end of 15 complete seasons in the Circus starting from 2008 after his debut with BMW in 2007. In 15 years Vettel has won 4 titles collecting 53 victories, a haul that puts him in third place overall in the classification relating to the drivers with the most victories in F1 behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. Nico Rosberg instead decided to retire unexpectedly at the end of 2016 a few days after having celebrated the conquest of the world title after an 11-year career in F1.

Host of the show Any Driven Monday up Sky Sports F1 UK Nico Rosberg has stated that he has never regretted the fact that he retired at the end of the grueling confrontation with Lewis Hamilton in 2016 in Mercedes: “If I ever regretted? No, absolutely no. I was very fortunate to be able to make a clean break in my career and to be really happy with how it went and also with the next step in life”.

On the other hand, regarding the retirement of Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg declared that he would not be surprised if his compatriot had a second thought: “In 2023 he will be able to recharge his batteries and in 2024 opportunities could arise for him with very fast cars on paper. Faced with an offer from a competitive team, in my opinion he would falter. Even Tom Brady in American Football, for example, announced his retirement only to reconsider just 40 days later. Maybe Sebastian will do the same too“.

In 2024 there is obviously to be evaluated what could be the sensational scenario linked to a non-renewal of Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes. A scenario that is currently difficult to imagine in the light of the declarations of both Hamilton and Wolff relating to a renewal that seems obvious. Sergio Perez has a contract valid until 2024 with Red Bull and therefore Mercedes at the moment seems to be the only imaginable option for Sebastian Vettel to return to the track.