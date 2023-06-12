Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a home in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday night, according to US police.

The San Diego newspaper quoted Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson as telling reporters in a briefing that the shooting was due to what he described as a “personal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public. He said the authorities had not determined a firm motive for the shooting.

The police department issued a press release stating that one of the injured was airlifted to the trauma center. The statement said the police are holding a suspect. Later, the police chief described the person as a “suspect” and that no charges were brought against him.