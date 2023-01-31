peter safran Y James Gunn announced the new DC Universe which aims to centralize movies, series, animation and video games under a single creative vision. The point is that the distribution of live-action projects will be 2 movies and 2 series per year.

Safran and Gunn stated that they will not sacrifice quality to meet release dates.so the projects will not go into production until the scripts are finished, a detail that is not a norm with high-investment products that need to generate expectation beforehand.

At the moment, the only movies that have certain dates within the DC Universe are those of Superman: Legacy and The Batman Part II.

Among all the projects we have the following:

Superman: Legacy – It will be released on July 11, 2025 and marks the beginning of the DCU, however, it will not be an origin story of the man of steel. Here the last son of Krypton will try to balance his extraterrestrial heritage with his human learning. At the moment, James Gunn is only writing the script, he is not confirmed to direct.

The Authority – The Superman film will take us to this production that is about superhumans who do not have an idealistic vision to save the world. This is a story that draws from the New 52, ​​which was DC’s 2011 reboot.

What comics will the new DC Universe movies be based on?

As we told you, the DC Universe will have a reboot and the goal of having two movies and two series a year. We already know more or less what the new Superman will be like. The question is, what’s next for the rest of the projects?

The new DCU Batman movie will be based on The Brave and The Bold comics which were written by Grant Morrison. Here the Batman teams up with his son Damian Wayne, who is James Gunn’s favorite Robin.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow It will be another comic that will serve to create a movie based on Superman’s cousin. This version of Kara Zor-El is much more human and different from the one we’ve known for decades.

Swamp Thing is another film project and will serve to diversify the content of the DCU as much as possible.

What do you think of the aforementioned proposals for what will come from the DC Universe?

