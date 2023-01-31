The Wagner mercenary, who fled to Norway, the 26-year-old ex-military Andrei Medvedev, explained, in an interview with CNN, that he having left the front due to the brutality he had witnessed. Mercenaries are sent into battle without clear orders and reluctant recruits are treated cruelly, he denounced. “Those who hesitated were shot in front of the newcomers. They would take two prisoners who refused to fight and shoot them in front of everyone and then bury them in trenches dug by the newly recruited.”

Medvedev joined Wagner as a volunteer last July and ten days after signing the contract he was sent to Bakhmut. He reported directly to the founders of Wagner, Evgheny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin.