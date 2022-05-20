As happens every month, Toyotaro, the mangaka responsible for Dragon Ball Super, has shared a new illustration of a character. In the past we have seen works that bring to life once again some of Akira Toriyama’s most forgotten creations, and this time it is Super Android 13.

As you may remember, this villain debuted in Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! film that was released in 1992. Here, Goku, Vegeta and Future Trunks face three new Red Patrol Androids. When two were defeated, Android 13 absorbed them, gaining more power, and almost ended the lives of our protagonists.

Although we are talking about one of the most powerful creations of the Red Patrol, it is very certain that this Android will not have a role in the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe which will once again focus on this criminal organization. However, it is good to see that Toyotaro has not forgotten the extensive legacy that this work has.

Editor’s note:

It’s good to see that Toyotaro hasn’t forgotten the legacy of Dragon Ball. Of all the people who could inherit Akira Toriyama’s work, this mangaka was the best possible choice. Despite his early mistakes, the manga Dragon Ball Super He is on a good path at the moment.

