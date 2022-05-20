Weapons seized from detainees allegedly belonging to youth gangs. National Police

The Interior has given the police legal instruments to exercise greater control over the bolomachetes, huge knives used by youth gangs that cause very serious injuries and amputations in their attacks, if not directly deaths, such as those that have been recorded in the last months in Madrid. The Ministry led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska has published this Friday a protocol whose objective is to reinforce the control of white weapons and other dangerous instruments for citizen security and prevent their use. The instruction, signed by the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, speeds up the legislation to the maximum (the organic law 4/2015 on the protection of citizen security and the Penal Code, in cases related to the possession of white weapons) to try to remove these harmful knives from circulation.

The agents demanded that the law on possession of weapons be modified and the possession of machetes be included as a crime. “The use that is made of this tool, for example, in agricultural activities, greatly complicates the prohibition of its possession,” argues a source from the Interior, but the police instruction will serve to unify criteria in the control of this type of weapon in the roads, spaces or public establishments throughout the national territory.

The agents of the security forces and bodies will be able to requisition these bladed weapons and record their carrier and maintain contact with the private companies that sell them to increase control of the sale. Something that, in an unofficial way, the police and guards had already been doing, within the campaign of mass ID raids and searches that led to the multiple incidents recorded between gangs in recent times, mainly in Madrid and neighboring cities, where they have more presence.

The text urges the Security Forces and Bodies to temporarily intervene “objects, instruments or means of aggression, including weapons carried with a license, permit or authorization” in order to prevent a crime or when there is danger to the safety of persons or property.

The actions and seizure of the weapons must be perfectly documented, whether it is the commission of a crime or an administrative infraction. The protocol also determines the information that must be recorded in both cases. “The agents will collect the actions of the responsible person, the damages or losses caused to citizen security, the environment in which the events take place, as well as the characteristics of the weapon and related images,” the Ministry detailed in a statement.