In Cadillac Racing, the 24h of Daytona was lived with apprehension until the last lap, when it was clear that a podium finish would come in the first event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship 2023.

A pity for the cars built on Dallara chassis, especially those of Chip Ganassi Racing, which proved to be solid and capable of making the most of the favorable stages to leap ahead of the much faster Acuras.

However, a breathtaking finish allowed the ARX-06 LMDhs of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing-Andretti to regain the lead, with the V-LMDhs #01 and #02 left behind at the last restart and protagonists of a tight duel for the third place.

Taking the last step in the GTP Class is therefore the #01 of Scott Dixon, Sébastien Bourdais and Renger Van Der Zande, followed by the #02 of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, but all the CGR drivers try to look at the side positive of things, namely that among the many unknown factors their cars did not suffer from major problems (while others did) and that they had to give way to two decidedly fast rivals.

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“Obviously we weren’t flawless, but we got as close as possible considering it was the first race outing for the Cadillac V-LMDh – admitted Bourdais – Honestly, I didn’t think that to win it would take a perfect race and also something more. I’m really surprised that in the end everyone had a clean race.”

“It’s hard to find yourself among those who didn’t win now, but we scored some important points and all the hard work of the group of Chip Ganassi Racing, Cadillac, Bosch and Dallara has been rewarded with three cars at the finish line”.

Van Der Zande also has a bitter taste in his mouth: “Third place isn’t what we came to Daytona for, but it’s the first time with the car and we scored points with the podium to start the season. In the end, we have to admit we didn’t have the pace to win, but we’ll see where we can improve as a team with what we collected.The podium must be credited to GM, Dallara and Chip Ganassi Racing who built a car capable of lasting 24 hours.It’s an incredible thing “.

Dixon also agrees: “All in all it was a good race, for all of us it was just about trying to get to the finish. The team and everyone involved did a great job. It’s a feat in itself. I think that towards the end we knew it was going to be a tough fight, especially with the speed of the other cars. But I had fun and came close to winning.”

#02: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-LMDh, GTP: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the garage, there is some disappointment at the lost podium, as Westbrook explains: “It’s been an adventure for us to get to this point. Running flawlessly for 24 Hours on the debut of the Cadillac V- LMDh is something we can all be proud of.”

“Obviously there is a bit of disappointment as we narrowly missed out on the podium and had the potential to win. But we have a lot to be proud of to have brought the car home without any problems. It’s a showdown for the team, for Cadillac and everyone involved. We’re only going in one direction and that’s forward.”

Adds Lynn, “We’re disappointed we didn’t get the win. That’s why you go racing the 24h of Daytona, but the car worked perfectly. Congrats to Cadillac, we’ll do it again.”

Bamber comments: “I think overall we did a great job. It was really impressive for Chip Ganassi Racing and for Cadillac that we were able to stay for 24 hours with both cars leading the lap and battling for the podium. we lacked a bit of pace, but the points for third place are great for the sister car. Now it’s off to Sebring.”

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In addition to the two CGR V-LMDhs, the #31 Action Express Racing car was also on track in the hands of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken, which however finished fifth after losing almost half an hour (and 12 laps overall) to repair a suspension following a contact with a GT3 car during a lap.

“We’re talking about one of those races and situations where you have to be there at the end and unfortunately we were rear-ended by a GT. It was nothing special, just a hit, but two hours later the rear suspension gave out. Real bad luck “, admits a disappointed Derani.

“The team did an amazing job to fix the car and get us back in the race. The V-LMDh was really quick so it’s a bittersweet result because we had a car strong enough to be on the podium, but that’s racing. But I’d say that we are a great team and I am looking forward to Sebring.”

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In fact, the Cadillacs were also the only ones not to suffer from particular technical problems over the course of 24 hours, as happened to their rivals in the main prototype category. This wasn’t enough to win, but the premises seem excellent, especially considering that one of the two CGR cars will also have to compete in the FIA ​​WEC from March onwards.

“We brought three Cadillacs, we were the brand with the most LMDhs on the track, and all three took the checkered flag,” notes General Motors head sportscar Laura Wontrop Klauser.

“I would say that everyone who worked on this project, whether it’s the engineers and designers at Cadillac, the engineers at Dallara, Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, should be very proud of everything we’ve accomplished.”