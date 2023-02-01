The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published today on its social media accounts, the penalty for calling and promoting fundraising without a license.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 46 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, whoever establishes or Manages or supervises a website or publishes information on the information network or any information technology means to invite or promote fundraising without a license approved by the competent authority or in violation of the terms of this license.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.