Home page politics

Split

The 28-year-old student Lina E. has been convicted of left-wing acts of violence – the left-wing scene is planning “Day X” in protest. The news ticker.

Leipzig – The Lina E. case continues to spread. After her conviction, there were violent clashes in Leipzig. A spontaneous demo escalated in Frankfurt. The left-wing scene then called for a big “Tag X demo” in Leipzig on Saturday (June 3).

Lina E. and three co-defendants were sentenced to several years in prison for violent attacks on alleged or actual neo-Nazis. The arrest warrant against Lina E. was suspended.

After the verdict against Lina E.: “Tag-X-Demo” banned in Leipzig

Now the city of Leipzig has banned the solidarity demonstration for Lina E. According to the “circumstances that can currently be identified”, security is “immediately endangered” when the planned meeting is held. A “non-peaceful course” of the demo is to be expected, according to a police statement.

However, the organizers want to defend themselves legally: An urgent application against the ban had been received, said the spokesman for the Leipzig Administrative Court on Friday (June 2). The competent Senate will decide on this later in the day. The plaintiff is a private individual who registered the demo.

During the week there were solidarity demonstrations for Lina E in Leipzig. There should be another protest at the weekend. © Jan Woitas/dpa

Demo ban in Connewitz – Faeser condemns riots

The demonstration was to take place in the Connewitz district of Leipzig under the motto “United we stand – despite everything, defend autonomous anti-fascism!” Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has meanwhile severely criticized the riots. “Vigilante justice is not allowed in our country,” said the SPD politician on the sidelines of a visit by the federal police at Munich Airport.

G7 and Co.: Pictures of the protests against globalization View photo gallery

After protests in Leipzig: MPs from Die Linke arrested

After the protests in Leipzig, a member of the state parliament from the left was temporarily detained. Member of Parliament Juliane Nagel was arrested “as part of what was happening at the meeting”, the Saxony police tweeted on Friday night. There is a suspicion of disruption of an official act. The exact circumstances are still being determined.

Nagel herself said in a video distributed on Twitter that she had registered for a demonstration held on Thursday for World Children’s Day. After the end, “people were picked out for alleged crimes” such as masking and freeing prisoners.

While she watched two people being handcuffed as their identity was determined, a police officer verbally abused and “pushed her out of the way,” Nagel said. Then the officer “remembered that I allegedly assaulted him”. She was handcuffed and taken to a police car. After the intervention of her lawyer, she was finally released “relatively quickly”. (dpa/AFP/frs)