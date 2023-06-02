We finally arrived in 90 minutes with the preview of the grand final of the German Cup, the DFB-Pokal. RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will face each other to decide which of the two teams will be the new German cup champion. Here we leave you with all the info:
In which stadium is the RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt played?
City: Berlin
Stadium: olympiastadion
Date: Saturday June 3
Match time: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: Movistar +
How can you watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Schalke 04
|
4-2V
|
bundesliga
|
FC Bayern
|
1-3V
|
bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
2-1V
|
bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
0-1V
|
bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
1-5V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Freiburg
|
2-1V
|
bundesliga
|
Schalke 04
|
2-2
|
bundesliga
|
Mainz 05
|
3-0V
|
bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
3-1D
|
bundesliga
|
stuttgart
|
2-3V
|
DFB Pokal
RB Leipzig: Peter Gulácsi (cruciate ligament tear) and André Silva (hip injury)
eintracht frankfurt: Lucas Alario (knee problems) and Smolcic (meniscus injury)
RB Leipzig: Janis Blaswich; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg; Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner.
eintracht frankfurt:Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N’Dicka; Aurelio Buta, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Söw, Christopher Lenz; Jesper Lindstrom, Mario Gotze; Randal Kolo Muani.
RB Leipzig 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
