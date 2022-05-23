At 11:00 a.m. a major interview with Erik ten Hag will be online via the channels of Manchester United. Two hours later, the 52-year-old trainer is officially announced in the presence of the press. Via the website and the United App is a live stream available with which supporters can follow the presentation.

Ten Hag was already present on Sunday at the game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. In it, he saw his new club lose for the fourth time in the last six games. With a gap of thirteen points towards number four Tottenham Hotspur, United grabbed next season’s Champions League football.

Until now, Ten Hag did not want to talk to the English media about Manchester United, but now that the season has ended, there is room for that. After the game on Sunday, Sky Sports wanted to ask him something, but Ten Hag walked stiffly to his car. The reporter was pulled over by a security guard and wasn't too happy about it.

