Danilo Petrucci’s adventure at MotoAmerica proceeds with excellent results, the rider from Terni collects podiums and leads the standings, but the third place in Race 2 held on Sunday at VIR will be difficult to forget. In fact, at the checkered flag he passed in third position after a sprint finish with rival Mathew Scholtz, but just after the finish line he crashed at very high speed, remedying several bruises.

So much fear for the Ducati rider, who was the protagonist of an accident not captured by the cameras, but whose dynamics were explained by Petrucci himself. In an attempt to avoid another rider, in fact, he lost control of his bike, ending up at almost 300 km / h on the escape route. In the impact with the ground, he got bruises, bruises and several cuts, the deepest one on the ankle, to which stitches were applied.

Danilo Petrucci after his crash in MotoAmerica Photo by: Danilo Petrucci

The heart-pounding end of the race therefore continued even after the checkered flag, with the rider from Terni remained on the ground for a few seconds waiting for help that never arrived. In fact, here the controversy arises, raised precisely by Petrux, who through his social profiles not only explained the dynamics of the accident, but also what happened after the fall. What Danilo Petrucci defines as one of the worst falls of his career, has turned into a nightmare even for what happened immediately after, not having received the slightest assistance.

This is how Petrucci explains what happened on his Instagram profile: “Just to inform you, I crashed at 280 km / h on the finish line which is on a full sixth bend to avoid my opponent. I knocked out three billboards, I have several burns and bruises, and a deep five-stitch ankle cut. I rolled over a hundred meters, one of the worst falls of my career. I was lying on the ground for more than two minutes with the noise of the motorcycles passing by without anyone helping me, until I got up alone and walked to the medical center “.

At the end of this round, Danilo is still leading the standings with 100 points, 4 more than his rival Mathew Scholtz, while reigning champion Jake Gagne is third. The next round of the championship is on 3 and 4 June in Elkhart Lake.