Canada and Australia will play the 2022 Davis Cup final on the fast indoor court of the Palacio de Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain.

In the second semifinal, Canada beat Italy 2-1. The point obtained in the doubles by the duo formed by Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime was decisive, beating the Azzurri Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini in two sets by 7-6 (2), 7-5 in just over 2 hours of play .

Previously in the match between the number two Lorenzo Sonego (#45 ATP) won 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-4, after a three and a quarter hour marathon, over Denis Shapovalov (#18 ATP). In the comparison between the numbers one, Auger-Aliassime wins instead, overtaking Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes.