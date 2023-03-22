A few days ago David Donadeihas been deleted since Big Brother VIP. Once back to normal, the ex fino released an interview with “Superguidatv” where he became the protagonist of an unexpected revelation on the death of Maurizio Costanzo. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Davide Donadei was one of the protagonists most talked about and popular of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. During his stay in the most spied on house in Italy, precisely on February 24th, Maurice Costanzo it has failed. However, this is news that has never been communicated to the tenants of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

An issue that has sparked quite a few controversy by Davide Donadei as soon as he became aware of it. In fact, after leaving the famous reality show, the former tronista confessed that he did not appreciate this decision.

On the occasion of ainterview Released to “Superguidatv”, Chiara Rabbi’s ex-boyfriend said he was sorry. These were hers words:

The editorial staff of Men and Women is like family to me. When I heard about Maurizio Costanzo, I asked myself: why didn’t they say anything? There would certainly have been a sentence addressed to Maria in the episode, also given the relationships many of us have with his programs. Many people, if they are there, must say thanks to Maria. She was very sorry.

Davide Donadei talks about the experience at GFVip

Also during the interview, Davide also spoke about his own experience to the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. In addition to the difficulties of living together, the former gieffino said happy to have faced this reality show. Furthermore, he has declared that he is also ready to participate in another one TV showas an example The Island of the Famous.