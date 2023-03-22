If Microsoft hadn’t acquired Zenimax and all of its development studios, Redfall would also come out on PS5. This was confirmed by the director of Arkane Studios Harvey Smith in an interview with IGN France, to which he revealed that in reality a version for the Sony console was in the works, but it was cancelled.

Smith: “When we were acquired by Microsoft there was a change with a capital C. They came and said: ‘No PS5, we are interested in Xbox, PC and Game Pass’.”

It’s hard to be amazed by Smith’s statements. Arkane it was a multiplatform studio before the acquisition, so it’s only natural that it planned to bring Redfall to PS5 as well. After all, we imagine that the same was also true for other games from the Zenimax studios, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.

With the acquisition, Microsoft pursued its interests, aiming to enrich its ecosystem, therefore it made the publisher’s titles exclusive, not bound in any way to competing platforms, complying with the contracts signed when Zenimax was still independent. Think of the console exclusive launches of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo for a couple of examples.

In any case, it has a certain effect to see the thing put on paper in this way, so as to remove even the few remaining doubts. For the rest, we invite you to read our recently tested Redfall to learn more about the game.