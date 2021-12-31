David Rossi, witness who died in prison the day before the pardon

The case David Rossi is enriched with new developments and background never revealed before. There death of the head of communication of Mps, which took place on March 6, 2013 remains a mystery. On that flight from his office window, as revealed by the manager’s wife Antonella Tognazzi “he kept unspeakable secrets”, there would be the weight of something greater than himself. To read the minutes of the former commander of the carabinieri of Monteriggioni (Siena) Francesco Marinucci – reports the newspaper – we discover the strange death of gay painter Francesco Benocci. Married with his wife and children, he would have told many years before having participated in cheerful parties with the Siena well. His story (“They danced naked on the tables …») Would coincide on many aspects with what was subsequently told to the hyenas by the then escort from Varese Matteo Bonaccorsi, heard in secret by the commission investigating the life of the manager of Mps.

TO Marinucci – continues the Journal – Benocci he would have said that he was among the participants Nicola Marini, that with Aldo Natalini and Antonino Nastasi (today in Florence to investigate the Open Foundation and Matteo Renzi) were in Rossi’s office to rummage in its effects, in the PC and in the cell phone, at least according to the colonel’s deposition in commission Pasquale Aglieco. “But you are not afraid that … because you are telling all these feasts …», says the carabiniere. And he: “Marshal, I am a fox. I recorded it all, little films … if something happens to me, here it jumps Siena“. Man, he was found hanged at a window of his cell in the Massa Marittima prison the day before to go out with the pardon. This death too is shrouded in mystery.

READ ALSO

Lockdown throughout Italy and for everyone. It’s official. And immediately

Government, Draghi warns ministers: “From January 5, work will stop for the No Vax”