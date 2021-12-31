People who have had COVID-19 can develop lung and gastrointestinal cancer. This was announced on Friday, December 31, by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, Candidate of Medical Sciences Tatyana Solomatina.

“There are already certain developments that in people who have undergone COVID-19 with damage to the lung tissue, after a certain period of time, inflammatory diseases associated with oncology of the lung tissue and the gastrointestinal tract began to be detected quite often,” Solomatina said in an interview with URA.RU…

In turn, immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov noted that such a phenomenon will rarely appear in people who have undergone COVID-19.

“There is such a suspicion that it may be, but how often it will manifest itself is difficult to say. Rather, not so often. This will also be related to the severity of the disease and age, ”added Kryuchkov.

Earlier, on December 11, doctor Alexander Seryakov said that the combination of COVID-19 with cancer in 18% of cases leads to the death of the patient. He drew attention to the fact that if the new Omicron coronavirus strain causes a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Russia, this could lead to additional risks for people with cancer.

At the same time, on December 30, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced that the Omicron coronavirus strain is 3-5 times more infectious than other infection options. She also noted that the first manifestations of the disease in those infected with this strain are observed as early as 3-5 days after infection.