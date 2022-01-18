The request for a acquisition from Konami from Sony is back on social media after today’s news, predictably, and fans of PlayStation they expect some signal from the Japanese house.

There is no doubt that the announcement of Activision Blizzard’s entry into Xbox Game Studios has deeply shaken the entire gaming industry, but it is above all the owners of PS5 And PS4 to see only negative aspects in this operation.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the best-selling game of 2021 in the US, could in fact be one of the last chapters of the series to also land on PlayStation, while historical mascots such as Crash and Spyro are now owned by Microsoft.

This is precisely why Sony fans expect one reaction of the company, which in recent months has made some interesting purchases but certainly not comparable to today’s announcement, which moreover is worth the beauty of 70 billion dollars.

The acquisition of Konami would indeed have many positive implications, given the large amount of intellectual property of value that the company has but does not seem to want to exploit adequately.

The excellent relations between Sony and Hideo Kojima they would also allow the father to Metal Gear Solid to return to work on the series and possibly a silent Hill. In short, the creative potential of such an acquisition would be extraordinary.