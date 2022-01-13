Bodyguard tells us the story of David budd, an ex-military man turned bodyguard, who is assigned to look after Julia Montague, the Interior Minister. The TV program was the most watched in the year its launch, 2018, through the BBC and also broke audience records with its final chapter: 17.1 million viewers were watching to know the outcome of the plot.

After politics was assassinated in a terrorist attack, Budd was blamed for the crime, prompting him to seek to expose corrupt organizations to prove his innocence. The show’s millions of viewers are looking forward to seeing a second batch of episodes that will continue the exciting plot.

Richard Madden is in charge of playing David Budd. Photo: BBC

Will Bodyguard have a second season?

The creator of the series, Jed Mercury, confirmed in September 2018 that he was holding talks with the BBC channel for the return of the program. The creative announced that Bodyguard could have up to four seasons. “ We feel very privileged and fortunate that there was such a positive response. which gives us the opportunity to think about moving forward ”, he remarked.

Although the busy schedules of Mercurio and the protagonist Richard Madden have meant that a second season has not yet been made, the truth is that the producer has to put the batteries and finish making agreements with the BBC and Netflix, since it is certain that the new delivery will arrive through those channels.