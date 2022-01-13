During a symposium held by the Trends Center for Research and Consultation on Wednesday, the experts explained several ways to confront the Brotherhood intellectually and organizationally, under the title: “Hate speech and extremism… a new entrance.”

The advisor to the Egyptian President for Religious Affairs, Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, said that the discourse of extremism and terrorism has been fueled over the past eighty years by 40 extremist currents, foremost of which is the Brotherhood and its offshoots of terrorist and extremist groups.

In his speech during the symposium, Al-Azhari explained that extremist currents revolve around 35 concepts, including governance, ignorance, takfir and others. These currents are trying to find misinterpretations of these concepts without having any valid legal references.

Al-Azhari pointed out that Sayyid Qutb, one of the most important theorists of the organization, relied on the idea of ​​takfir in expiating everyone, and he also promoted the idea of ​​ignorant Muslim societies, even repeating it in his writings more than 1,000 times, explaining that the idea of ​​loyalty and innocence among extremist currents is based on rejecting the idea of ​​the homeland, which It considers it one of the foundations of atonement. A person does not have complete faith unless he absolves himself of his homeland and his country.

He continued, “We are in need of a genuine innovative intellectual project for Muslims that is capable of digesting the challenges and questions of the times and engaging with the cultures of the world around us.”

For his part, the Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the term “surviving band” has contributed, since its spread among extremist groups, to building a culture of exclusion and hatred and to the spread of terms of immorality and infidelity.

During his speech, he explained that there are many reasons that lead to the manufacture of terrorism and extremism, including the wrong understanding of religion, lack of respect for difference and rejection of the other, explaining that the absence of an enlightened religious world open to the human sciences led to the emergence of an ignorant plant of science claimants characterized by stagnation without realizing the correct understanding. for religion.

In a related context, the Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Dari, explained that there are many features of the rhetoric of extremism, including stirring up strife in societies, always criticizing them, imposing strange ideas on them, intimidating the safe, and hijacking religious texts.

In his speech, he said that the most prominent shifts in extremist discourse was the use of the Covid-19 epidemic in intimidation, intimidation and gloating of patients, claiming that the epidemic is a punishment from God for humanity, and there are many mechanisms to combat extremist discourse, including the presence of qualified experts to confront this discourse, and restore confidence in official religious institutions. And remove the status of the official spokesman of the religion.

The Secretary-General of the UAE Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Rumaithi, said that achieving comprehensive development in countries and societies is one of the most important tools in confronting extremism and its rhetoric.

He stressed that Egypt set an important model in confronting extremism and terrorism, as it succeeded in formulating a comprehensive and integrated strategy that included security, intellectual and development dimensions, and the Egyptian state took upon itself the responsibility of confronting terrorism and extremism in the region, and was a strong wall against extremists and terrorists.