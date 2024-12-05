RTVE already has faces for its Campanadas and has used its format with the most audience: David Broncano and Lala Chuspresenter and collaborator of The Revoltwill say goodbye to the year on La 1.

As reported ThePluralboth faces that have recently arrived at the public entity will take the grapes on December 31 with the spectators, so they will be the substitutes for Ramón García and Ana Mena, who presented the 2023-2024 Campanadas with Jenni Hermoso as a guest.

More information soon…

#David #Broncano #Lala #Chus #give #Chimes