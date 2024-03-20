Manjuu Network Technologydeveloper of Azur Lanehe announced Azur Promilia, an RPG set in a fantasy world where companion creatures reign supreme. The title will come up PlayStation 5, PC, iOS and Android and, although there is no release date, it is already possible to pre-register on the official website, also available in English.

Let's see the announcement trailer and a gameplay demonstration video below.

Azur Promilia – Announcement Trailer

Source: Manjuu Network Technology Street Gematsu