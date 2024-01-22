After a few weeks full of controversy, Cade Cowell debuted in the Liga MX as a player Chivas de Guadalajara. The Mexican-American winger entered the 63rd minute in place of José Juan Macías. During his participation he generated some dangerous plays, but he was not good in his definition and missed two clear shots in front of the Tigre goal.
Fernando Gago, coach of the Sacred Flock, spoke, at a press conference, about the performance of the Stars and Stripes national team player. The Argentine coach stated that the reinforcement for Clausura 2024 was to be active against the cats.
“(Cowell) was ready to play, I think a little less time than he played due to the preparation that we believe is best for him. He came in very well, he adapted very quickly to the entire group and that is the important thing. It was a game in which he was going to have that characteristic of having spaces and concretizing in that situation on the attack.”
– Fernando Gago in conference
Gago's start as coach of Chivas de Guadalajara has not been as expected. In his first two games, the Spanish coach has one defeat and one draw.
El Rebaño will visit Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 next Friday, January 26 at the Mictlán Stadium.
