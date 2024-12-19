David Bisbal performs for free this Thursday from a balcony in Puerta del Sol

The singer from Almería will surprise Madrid residents and visitors this Thursday with a free concert in one of the most emblematic places in the capital. David Bisbal will perform his new Christmas carol Everything is possible at Christmas from the balcony of the Royal Post Office in Puerta del Sol.

The performance will take place today, Thursday, December 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the current headquarters of the regional government. As reported by the Community of Madrid, all Madrid residents who wish to do so will be able to attend the live interpretation on the occasion of the programming. Christmas in the Sun.

Everyone will be able to enjoy the concert in which he will sing Everything is possible at Christmasthe musical theme that is part of the light and sound show that is projected on the façade of the Royal Post Office every day, with three showings every hour between 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

It is a unique audiovisual piece made up of 24,000 light points that light up and dance to the beat of David Bisbal’s music, along the entire width of the building. To achieve the desired effect, 400 meters of LED strips, 1,800 meters of wiring and 60 spotlights have been installed in the windows of this historic building, evoking the magic of these holidays.