The case of Suzuka FP2

The second session of free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix it didn't actually take place due to the light rain which pushed almost all the teams not to take to the track with intermediate tyres. This is also because of the new regulation for rain tyres introduced for this season.

The differences between 2023 and 2024

Unlike 2023, when teams could take advantage of four sets of intermediates and two of full wets, this year availability has increased by an additional set for each compound. However, again in comparison to the last world championship, it was rule removed which allowed teams to take advantage of a 'free' set for the tests of Friday in case of a wet track.

No ride to save degradation

In the past, consequently, the drivers were more encouraged to complete several laps even on the first day of testing, unlike this year, in which the use of an intermediate or wet tire could lead the team to find itself in a at a disadvantage compared to other competitors who instead decided not to take part in the tests for preserve the setas happened precisely in Suzuka.

Pirelli does not agree

An issue that therefore contributed to an almost total inactivity on the track during FP2, and which he will want to discuss Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirelli: “This rule change was obviously voted on by all the teams together with the FIA ​​and F1 – has explained – obviously, today a team is no longer obliged to return a set of intermediates after using it in free practice, as happened last year. So, especially on this circuit, where there is a high level of degradation, and considering that it could rain on Sunday, most of them decided to keep the five sets unused, apart from RB and other teams who made an out- and in-lap. It's an issue that we will discuss further with the FIA ​​and the teams, to try to find a way to run them in practice. Ultimately it's not our decision, but it will be a topic of discussion in the coming weeks.”. Berra, as a result, would propose a simple change to the regulations: make it mandatory that all teams must return a set of intermediates after a session declared wet. “They can hold five sets from the start, but if a session is declared wet, a set of intermediates must be returned. There is no point in not using them and returning a new set. This will be a way to encourage them to run”.