Microscopic colitis is an inflammation of the large intestine that causes very watery diarrhea. The disorder gets its name from the fact that colon tissue needs to be examined under a microscope to identify it, as the tissue may appear normal when viewed through a colonoscopy.

Causes of microscopic colitis

The cause has not been identified

There is no specific cause identified and it points to a variety of causes such as the side effects of a medication, smoking, an autoimmune disease, a bacteria or a virus. It is a disease that affects women more than men and seems to also have a genetic component.

There are three kinds of microscopic colitis:

– Collagenous colitis. A layer of collagen appears in the colon.

– Lymphocytic colitis. There is an increase in white blood cells.

– Incomplete microscopic colitis. Mix elements of the two previous classes.

In reality, there is an increasingly pronounced tendency to think that these are phases of a single disease. The treatment is the same for all three classes.

Symptoms of microscopic colitis

Diarrhea and dehydration

The most frequent symptoms are:

– Liquid or watery diarrhea.

– Dizziness and nausea.

– Vomiting.

– Dehydration.

In many cases, the symptoms disappear without treatment, but there are also many cases in which they reappear.

Diagnosis of microscopic colitis

Physical examination

The study of the patient’s medical history and observation should provide clues to identify the ailment. The doctor will also order other tests such as a colonoscopy and a biopsy. You can also use various tests (blood, urine, feces, etc.).

Treatment and medication of microscopic colitis

Sometimes it disappears alone

Microscopic colitis can be cured without treatment. on its own, but some very clear guidelines must be followed. One of them is to follow a strict diet, eating foods with little fat and little fiber, not eating gluten or lactose, not drinking coffee and forgetting about sugar. Taking anti-diarrhea medications also helps.

In an extreme case, the specialist may resort to surgery to remove a part of the colon.

Prevention of microscopic colitis

drink water

Since it cannot be prevented, the effects must be limited and, to do so, it is essential to drink water very frequently throughout the day to combat dehydration.