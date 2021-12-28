Over the last 11 years, major international figures have arrived at MLS who come to soccer in the United States to sign their retirement and receive millionaire income, in exchange for that, the league receives prestige and international projection, factors that have led this competition to be recognized worldwide and that has made it the goal of several of the best players on the planet.
Right now, the next great signing of the competition in the summer could be Inter Miami, the team from the south of the United States is already rubbing their hands with one of the footballers they have wanted the most for years and that now is a very possibility. real, it is the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.
Suárez will be able to negotiate as a free agent as of January 1 and it seems that he will not renew his contract with Atlético de Madrid, evidently the cycle of the Uruguayan as a mattress player has come to an end. This situation can be taken advantage of by David Beckham, who from the first day of 2022 will begin the approaches with the Uruguayan to offer him a place in the squad as the figure not only of the club, surely of the entire league, naturally enjoying a very high salary .
