Analysts promise that Tesla’s capitalization will increase by more than a quarter by the end of 2022 – shares will rise in price by 28 percent. The corresponding forecast was given by the analyst of the American investment company Wedbush Securities Daniel Ives, informs Business Insider.

In his opinion, sales in China, which will account for 40 percent of the total volume, and the opening of new factories in Texas and Berlin, will be the main reason for the sharp growth, to 1.4 thousand dollars per share from the current 1.09 thousand. In a year, Ives believes, Tesla is able to bring the production of cars to two million units, twice as much as in 2021.

The lack of chips, common to the entire industry, is not intimidated by the analytics. He believes that the main problem for the automaker will be the excess of demand over supply, and the problem with auto components will be solved in one way or another.

In the past year, Tesla shares have grown by one and a half times, the company’s market capitalization exceeded a trillion dollars.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the fortune of the head of Tesla Elon Musk has reached $ 280 billion. He is ahead of the second head of Amazon Jeff Bezos by almost a third. In October, Musk became the richest man in history.