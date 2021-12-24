In Moscow, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of attacking the minor son of a mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik. The attacker lived in the same house in the Basmanny district of the city where the athlete’s son was attacked, said on Friday, December 24, a source REN TV…

A criminal case was opened against the attacker under the articles “Hooliganism” and “Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm,” the source said.

The fact that Datsik’s son was beaten at the entrance of a residential building in the capital near the Kurskaya metro station became known a day earlier. Doctors suspect that Datsik’s son has a concussion. In addition, the minor received multiple facial injuries.

On the same day, the victim explained the possible motive of the man who had attacked him. According to the teenager, the attacker went “kukukha”. According to him, the man was in a deranged state, probably using psychotropic substances.

The unknown hit the teenager twice in the jaw area. After that, the young man ceased to be aware of what was happening and entered into a fight.

Now the face of the young man is swollen and scarred. He also shared that he cannot eat normally.