(Reuters) – Professional Footballers Association (PFA) chief executive Maheta Molango said some players may have “legitimate concerns” about deciding not to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but that the PFA is trying to help them make the “right choice”.

The English Football League said last week that 25% of its players at 72 clubs do not plan to be vaccinated, even as outbreaks of the disease have forced them to postpone games in various divisions.

The Premier League, which has also suffered delays due to the virus, reported that 92% of players and club officials received one, two or three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 84% of players still on “vaccination day”.

+ Bolivia will require proof of anti-covid vaccination in public places

The British First Division said on Monday that there had been a record 90 new cases of coronavirus among players and officials in the last week.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston urged football players to “overcome their reluctance” to get the Covid-19 vaccine because it is their social responsibility.

Molango told the BBC that the PFA supports vaccination, but added that it is “just one piece of the puzzle”.

“We have to be careful with overly simplistic assessments of situations,” Molango said.

“(The players are) the same people as a few months ago, when I was at home and most people were at home, they were told to go out and play without vaccinations, that there was no ‘worries, you’ll be fine’.”

“We are trying to help players make the right choice based on science. They need to listen to the experts, but at the same time, we have to recognize that certain people may have legitimate concerns.”

Ten Premier League games have already been postponed this month due to Covid’s outbreaks and two more scheduled for next Sunday have already been postponed, but the clubs have agreed to stick to the Premier League’s busy schedule of games in the end-of-festive period. year.

