When do the teams arrive?
The exact dates have not yet been set. But you have to arrive on Monday at the latest, as the first mandatory appointment in Las Vegas is in the evening (local time). The NFL lists arrival days as both Sunday, February 4 and Monday, February 5, with opportunities to take photos at the airport.
Where are the Chiefs and 49ers staying?
Both teams have their hotels on Lake Las Vegas. The Chiefs reside at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, the 49ers at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. The hotels are located a good 40 kilometers from the Strip in Las Vegas.
The Kansas City Chiefs are using the training facility of one of their fiercest rivals for the week before the Super Bowl: The Las Vegas Raiders have always played in the same division as the Chiefs since 1960, so the two have met twice a year since then and are bitter opponents in the AFCWest. However, it was clear in advance that the Raiders would make their facility available to the winner of the AFC – and that turned out to be the Chiefs.
The San Francisco 49ers use the University football team's training facilityrsity of Las Vegas.
What dates are coming up?
Taking place on Monday, February 5th at Allegiant Stadium, where the final game will also take place, the “Super Bowl Opening Night”. There, teams and coaches face the press and the general public, as television crews are also there and fans can also buy tickets for the event. It is the only completely public appearance until the game.
In the days that follow, the teams will have further press conferences in their hotels until Thursday, after which there will be no more fixed dates on the program until the Super Bowl takes place on February 11th.
Are players allowed to go to the casino in Las Vegas?
No. You are strictly forbidden from doing anything in the run-up to the Super Bowlto engage in a form of gambling. Normally, NFL players are allowed to do whatever they want in this regard, as long as it has nothing to do with the NFL. The players involved in the Super Bowl are now not allowed to do anything like that as long as they are in Las Vegas – whether NFL related or not.
The NFL's gambling policy, revised last September, states that players are prohibited from gambling while on team premises or while traveling with the team. ViolationIf a player fails to comply, he will automatically be suspended for two games.
If an NFL player bets on a league game, he will be immediately suspended for at least a full year. If this bet even refers to your own team, it is automatically two years.
#Dates #training #gambling #That39s #works #Chiefs #49ers #Las #Vegas
Leave a Reply