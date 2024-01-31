It seems that Persona 3 Reload can get new ones DLC and expansions after launch during the year tax, as reported by leaker @MbKKssTBhz5, who has recently proven to be quite reliable when it comes to matters related to Atlus.

In fact, one of the (few) defects noted in this remake, as also reported in some reviews, is the lack of some additional contentsuch as those exclusively linked to the FES and Portable versions which are not all present within Persona 3 Reload and could therefore be included through DLC following launch.

According to the leaker in question, Sega and Atlus intend to publish various DLCs during the fiscal year, including one containing “TheAnswer“, as well as other additions that should ultimately provide the complete experience of the third installment of the series.