It seems that Persona 3 Reload can get new ones DLC and expansions after launch during the year tax, as reported by leaker @MbKKssTBhz5, who has recently proven to be quite reliable when it comes to matters related to Atlus.
In fact, one of the (few) defects noted in this remake, as also reported in some reviews, is the lack of some additional contentsuch as those exclusively linked to the FES and Portable versions which are not all present within Persona 3 Reload and could therefore be included through DLC following launch.
According to the leaker in question, Sega and Atlus intend to publish various DLCs during the fiscal year, including one containing “TheAnswer“, as well as other additions that should ultimately provide the complete experience of the third installment of the series.
The Answer coming after launch?
Although the choice is questionable, considering that we are already faced with a remakewould at least represent a step forward compared to what Atlus has done so far, which usually uses the opportunity of additional content to directly publish new versions of games.
Obviously, the remake operation would have made the idea of one rather absurd further version complete sold at full price, so the DLC route seems the most logical option, even if one might think that a Persona 3 Reload already including all the contents was probably the best choice.
Despite this, the result is still remarkable, as we also reported in our review of Persona 3 Reload. In the meantime, we await any announcements from Altus on these possible upcoming DLCs and expansions.
