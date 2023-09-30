Home page politics

This image published by the Russian state news agency Sputnik via AP shows Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin (l) and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during talks in Tehran on July 18, 2022. © Sergei Savostyanov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Iran supplies Russia with weapons for Putin’s war against Ukraine. Now a crucial UN resolution is expiring – the sale becomes “legal”.

Moscow/Tehran – Russian ruler Vladimir Putin no longer has many allies. In the Ukraine war, he can only trust a handful of states. This also includes Iran: The military aid from the regime in Tehran is particularly vital for the Kremlin boss, because without it his military, which is already plagued by heavy losses, would be even weaker.

In the Ukraine war: Iran could supply missiles to Russia – UN resolution expires

The use of Iranian kamikaze drones and other equipment is now part of everyday life in the Russian army. The Shahed kamikaze drones, for example, are an integral part of Russian attacks on civilian and military facilities on Ukrainian territory. But the aid from Iran is not just drones, but also reportedly ballistic missiles.

Now the delivery of powerful Iranian missiles should become even easier, because a crucial United Nations (UN) resolution will expire in mid-October – and so will the associated sanctions. It’s about Resolution 2231, which prohibits Iran from selling certain weapons without prior approval from the UN Security Council. The USA, Great Britain and France had already accused Iran of violating the resolution by supplying drones.

Fateh and Zolfighar missiles could strengthen Putin’s army in the Ukraine war

Since the Iranian drones, with a range of 1,000 kilometers, exceed the limit of 300 kilometers set by the resolution, but carry an explosive charge lighter than 50 kilograms, this violation was controversial. However, if Iran had supplied the Fateh and Zolfighar ballistic missiles, this would have been a violation without room for debate. According to the US think tank, Iran will have exactly these weapons Institute for the Study of War (ISW) deliver to Russia.

As early as 2022, there were reports of Iranian preparations to deliver Fateh and Zolfighar missiles to Russia. During Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Tehran last week (September 19), he was presented with the latest version of the Fateh missile. The Ukrainian Defense Magazine Defense Express reported that Iran has prepared large loads of ballistic missiles and, accordingly, there could be a very large delivery.

Important help for Putin in the Ukraine war: Iran could supply the Russian army with new missiles

According to the magazine, the Fateh-110 that Russia is interested in has a range of 300 kilometers and can carry an explosive charge weighing 650 kilograms. The Zolfighar can fly even further than the Fateh, but carries fewer explosives: it has a range of 700 kilometers and a warhead of 580 kilograms. Defense Express According to him, the accuracy of these missiles leaves much to be desired, which is why Moscow will most likely fire them at large cities in the hope of a psychological effect.

One problem is obviously the defense against these missiles. Few air defense systems in the hands of the Ukrainian patrol forces can destroy the Iranian missiles before they reach their target. Only the SAMP/T and Patriot systems could shoot down the ballistic missiles, so Defense Express. However, there are only a few of them, while the area to be protected is very large. Ukraine continues to demand even more and more developed air defense systems from the West. This could become even more important now. (bb)