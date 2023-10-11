Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip: 950 citizens died and another 5,000 were injured

Data on the number of victims of a new escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been published. According to the Gaza Strip’s Ministry of Health, 950 citizens were killed and another 5,000 were injured of varying degrees of severity. This is stated in a statement received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Deputy head of the Ministry of Health Dr. Youssef Abu Al-Rish reports that all hospital beds are occupied by the wounded, and medicines and medical supplies are running out.

In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Health clarifies that approximately 60 percent of the victims are women and children.

Earlier it became known that several journalists became victims of the Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. The attack that killed the journalists was reported to have struck a residential tower west of Gaza City.