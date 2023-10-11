What threatens world finance? How will the economy evolve? Will interest rates rise again? The focus of the International Monetary Fund





The IMF, on the occasion of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund taking place in Marrakech, Morocco from 9 to 15 October, opened a focus on the risks for the global financial system.

The hope, not too veiled and in line with the latest quarterly report, is that the economy will have a so-called soft “landing”, despite the increase in interest rates. However, high instability and structural risks remain. For the IMF there are at least 6 obvious threats to the global financial system

Threat #1: Banks are weak and unstable

IMF experts examined 900 banking institutions worldwide, recording a good reaction to the current combination of economic recession and inflation. However, it happens in the face of a weakness of the banks, given the low profitability of the institutions and the low valuation of the stock market. The mechanism is widespread in industrialized countries, in China and in other developing states. For the IMF, such a framework could cause a crisis in the banking system. The sector supervisory authorities of the countries should intervene with greater impact in order to create sufficient risk reserves, given the general liquidity problems.

Threat number 2: Rising interest rates drive debtors into a corner

The scenario of continuous increase in interest rates impoverishes those who are already poor and have no disposable income. This applies both to countries that have higher public debt and to businesses. One of the most appropriate solutions for debtors would be to negotiate debt restructuring.

Threat number 3: Downside risks to the real estate market

Credit for the financial sector is linked to the real estate market. Banks, finance and insurance companies have granted numerous loans in the commercial real estate sector and beyond. The latter credit entities are less regulated and therefore more at risk. An unstable and fragile real estate market is a clear source of threat. Small and medium-sized banks are particularly exposed in this sense. But the IMF’s tendency is also to think of solutions that are not always fruitful for potential debtors, i.e. having a network of medium-large banks in the area, with the inevitable effect of generating a concentration of credit (in a few hands). The volume of commercial real estate lending amounts to 12% of gross domestic product (GDP) in Europe and 18% in the United States. The share of commercial real estate loans in the total volume of bad debts in Europe is 30%.

Banks are holding back lending due to the sector’s poorer outlook and at the same time many real estate companies will have to restructure their debts in the next two years. Banking supervisors should carefully examine whether institutions are setting aside sufficient risk capital buffers for lending. However, this makes it even more difficult for such companies to obtain financing. The IMF therefore invites the authorities to verify whether they can waive these additional requirements so as not to further aggravate the existing problems.

Threat number 4: Financial markets are too fragile

There is debate as to whether the cycle of interest rate increases has come to an end. Abrupt price corrections on the financial markets can give life and surprises, given the tendency of monetary policy to narrow the expansionary field. Many asset managers are betting on an interest rate breakout or rate reversal and have re-entered the government bond market. Many investors who have taken on a lot of debt for their investments oppose this framework and are betting on falling prices. Especially if investors realize that inflation is more persistent than expected and that interest rates remain high for longer, this could trigger a wave of selling in the bond market. If a sell-off were to occur, government bond prices could fall significantly in a sort of domino effect. Such a price correction could force other investors to sell securities as well.

Threat number 5: the growth of credit structures that are not strictly banking

Open-end real estate funds and insurers have increasingly invested in commercial real estate or other types of loans. However, these non-banks are monitored less carefully than banks. Here too, for these institutions, greater data monitoring, more significant supervisory activity and higher liquidity reserves are needed, preventing excessive debts.

Threat number 6: China’s financial stability problem

The crisis in the Chinese construction and real estate market is increasingly having repercussions on the domestic financial situation and beyond. Investors are most concerned about the solvency of provincial governments’ financial vehicles that enable infrastructure and other investments. Investors are heavily indebted and generate almost no income, resulting in a dependence in terms of solvency on local governments who have an interest in covering the interventions. The same situation concerns the banks that support most of the loans.

